WATCH: Prepare to be grossed out - factory workers lick and put feet on baked rusks before packing them

Do you like rusks with tea or coffee? If so, this video can prove to be a big blow for you and other lovers of the crispy snack. A video, which features some factory workers pushing and touching rusks with their feet, has gone viral. It shows one of them licking the rusks too before packing them.

The video was posted on Instagram. It is unknown when and where the incident occurred, but it has left social media users disgusted. Many of them have asked for the arrest of the person shown in the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY -mEmE pAgE- (@giedde) The shocking video gathered more than 75 000 views since the time of publication, and people have expressed their anger in the comment section. “It's so wrong,” said one user.

“That’s it for today,” wrote another. A third said: “That's why one should not take transparent packing goods.” This is not the first time any such video has surfaced.

In March, Tweeps were left shocked by a video of a man spitting on tandoori rotis before putting them in a tandoor. The video was taken at a wedding in India. The disturbing video led to people tagging the police, urging them to take strict action against the man, on account of defying basic hygiene protocols, especially during Covid-19 times. According to reports, the video was secretly recorded by one of the guests at the wedding who caught the cook spitting on the rotis.