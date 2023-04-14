WATCH: Quick hack to peel potatoes for your roast dinner

Versatile and filling, potatoes can be cooked in a slow cooker, steamed on the stove, or even baked in the oven. No matter how many people want to badmouth potatoes for their carbs and the habit of soaking up oil in French fries, some of us will keep coming back. Potatoes actually fit perfectly into a healthy eating plan.

The other thing about potatoes is that there are so many ways to peel and prepare them. If you have been looking for a quick hack to peel the ‘spud’, you’ve come to the right place. A foodie on TikTok has shared a game-changing trick for peeling potatoes that saves a considerable amount of time. While most of us peel a potato one stroke at a time, either towards or away from us, TikToker @jenniabs3 says there is another, speedier option.

She explains it is all about making the most of the way a potato peeler functions. In her account, she says: “The reason why potato peelers swivel back and forth is so that you can not only go down but forward when you’re peeling – so that you can peel the entire thing super fast without having to actually lift up the peeler off of the vegetable.” Essentially, she peels up and then down in a repetitive motion – rather than just doing it one way.

And it is safe to say the hack has left people speechless. One user wrote: "This is why we need cooking classes back in high school! How am I just finding this out at 26." A second user wrote: "Seriously questioning everything I do in life right now."