WATCH: Raspberry ice-cream noodles leave the internet shook. Would you think of giving it a try?

If you are a regular on social media, then you must have come across many videos showing bizarre food experiments. Maggi noodles have to be one food item that has been cooked with many outrageous combinations and ingredients lately.

While such videos may leave a bad taste in your mouth, they often go viral. The latest entrant to the list of crazy food fusion is this video of a street vendor making noodles by adding a raspberry ice-cream dolly to it. The video was shared on Instagram by @radiokarohan, where it received many likes and comments in a short span of time. In the clip, first, noodles were boiled and cooked normally in a stainless steel pot. Then, a full raspberry ice-cream was dropped into the noodles and the flavours of it were infused into the dish. Even the ice-cream stick was not removed from the ice lolly.

Next, the noodles were cooked and scooped out into a waffle cone. To add to the eccentric nature of the dish, the street vendor served the ice-cream noodles with grated cheese on top. “Are you serious,” commented one user. “RIP original flavour of Maggi,” said another. "Creativity is at its peak level”, posted a third.

On hearing the name Maggi noodles, many people's tongues start rolling. Everyone from children to the elderly likes to eat noodles which cook easily and in very little time. But recently some foodies have taken to experimenting with the noodles. And not everyone is impressed. People are left fuming when they see the making of the weird versions of the noodles such as Maggi with milk and chocolate sauce, Maggi milkshakes, and Maggi cotton candy.