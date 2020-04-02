WATCH: SA female celebrity chefs take on the Don’t Rush Challenge

The first lockdown weekend is now a distant memory. Most of us survived it and are now looking forward to the second weekend.

To keep busy while self-isolating, people took some time off from their chores to partake in the ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ which left social media ablaze.

‘Don’t Rush’ is a song that was released last-year by Young T and Bugsey. In the challenge, people are seen switching from their indoor clothes to stunning outfits with beautiful face -beats with the song playing in the background when recording their videos.

Celebrity chefs take on the ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’. Picture: Screenshot

This challenge has seemingly swept across the world as influencers, doctors, bloggers, beauty enthusiasts, bankers, lawyers and celebrities took their time to get all glammed up and have some fun.

Joining in the fun this week were South African female celebrity chefs, Zola Nene, Nti Ramaboa, Lorna Maseko, Mogau Seshoene, Zanele Van Zyl and Liziwe Matloha.

In a compiled video which they all posted on their Instagram accounts, they can be seen passing on seasoning to each other to spice up their uncooked meals, which after a few seconds appear deliciously cooked.