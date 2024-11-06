WATCH: Say goodbye to soggy mushrooms with this viral cooking hack

Mushrooms, a versatile and cherished ingredient in kitchens around the globe, often struggle to live up to their full potential when cooked improperly. Too frequently, home cooks and professionals alike have faced the frustration of transforming appetising fungi into flavourless and soggy fare.

Fortunately, a new viral cooking hack promises to revolutionise how mushrooms are prepared, allowing their natural flavours and textures to shine through. Traditionally, mushrooms are cooked simply by sautéing in oil. However, this method can cause mushrooms to release excess moisture, resulting in that dreaded, overly soft texture. Digital creator Kathleen Ashmore has taken the culinary community by storm with her step-by-step video guide posted on Instagram, demonstrating how to achieve perfectly cooked mushrooms: golden, caramelised and devoid of any sogginess.

In her informative clip, Ashmore reveals her secret to success. "When I was in culinary school, I learned how to properly cook mushrooms to make them golden and caramelised instead of grey and soggy," she explains. Her method is simple yet effective. Begin cooking the mushrooms in a dry pan, allowing them to “sweat out” their inherent moisture. Once they start to dry, she adds oil or butter for flavour and richness. The other vital tip? Waiting to season with salt until the end, as salt can draw out further moisture, which might leave you disheartened when the final dish is served.

But that's not all. Ashmore also emphasises the importance of not overcrowding the pan. Cooking mushrooms in batches ensures they have room to brown evenly, achieving that sought-after golden layer that enhances both flavour and presentation. As Ashmore's video gained traction, a wave of enthusiastic comments poured in. Users expressed gratitude for the insights, with one remarking, "Thank you! I love mushrooms, and these look so freaking good."