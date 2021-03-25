WATCH: Scientists grill hot dogs on lava of erupting volcano, and the internet is in awe

A group of scientists studying the Geldingardalsgos volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland decided to prepare sausages and toast matching buns using the lava that was running downhill. The volcano, which erupted on March 19, after 6 000 years of being dormant, was small and considered safe to approach with caution. According to AFP, a few people who made the 8km walk from a road near Grindavik to the volcano carried hot dogs and marshmallows with them, and then roasted their snacks over its still-molten lava. Reuters tweeted a video capturing the wonderful sight of scientists trying to cook sausages and buns on lava for a quick savoury snack. The video starts with a person trying to grill a select number of sausages placed around each other.

The person then grabs one to show how well it was cooked from within and places it between the buns, another person helps him put tomato sauce on top of the hot dog.

The video then pans to the top of the volcano.

While some tweeps appeared worried about the contents of lava and its potential poisonous elements that could leach into the sausages, some could not help but wonder at the fun science experiment so close to the scary natural phenomenon.

Clint_bk wrote: “I am curious. What kind of poisonous fumes are in that concoction of crusted history’s past accumulated, into that pool of liquid incineration, called lava? You’re cooking in it? With bread too? Are you the science experiment now?”

@KyleJORourke wrote: “So many emotions hit me when reading/watching this.

“First I was like, 'wow, that’s like pretty wild… Then some, 'do they have no other scientific benefit of being there?'

“Finally, 'who thought this was a good idea and prepped a full picnic to bring to LAVA’.”

@Kosh800 also comments that he enjoys his hot dogs with doses of nasty chemicals.

He said though, to be fair, that's basically what a hot dog already is so he guess it cancels itself out.