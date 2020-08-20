WATCH: Season 7 of ’Chef's Table’ set to serve up a BBQ special
The seventh season of ’Chef's Table’ arrives on Netflix on September, 2, which means you can soon feast your eyes on dozens of new, delicious creations from more of the most talented chefs in the world.
The new season has shifted its focus to the art of barbecue, and will visit four barbecue extraordinares from around the world who are Tootsie Tomanetz from Snow’s BBQ in Lexington in Texas, Lennox Hastie of Firedoor in Sydney in Australia; Rosalia Chay Chuc of Yaxunah in Mexico, and restaurateur Rodney Scott.
Released on the ’Chef’s Table’ Instagram page, the trailer for the show shows the pitmasters preparing their meat and vegetables on open flames.
“The smoke. It gets your attention. You can’t help but wonder what’s going on, where that smoke is coming from. BBQ isn’t about conducting some rubbed secret ingredient. The pitmasters are willing to tell you everything that they do,” says a voice in the video.
Take a look at the full trailer below:
Other than ’Chef’s Table’ you can also satisfy your binge-watch appetite with these baking and cooking shows.
Dinner at Somizi's
Hosted by Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, the show features celebrity guests who share their stories and lend a hand in the kitchen with him while he shows off his favourite dishes.
Dinner at Somizi's airs on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) at 7pm on Fridays,
Crazy Delicious
Crazy Delicious is a new cooking challenge show on Netflix that comes straight from the UK. Three participants compete over three rounds for a chance to win a golden apple from the judges.
Celebrity Mystery Box
Celebrity Mystery Box sees local personalities showcasing their culinary skills in a friendly competition. The celebrities are given a box with mystery ingredients and are tasked with preparing a meal with only the contents of the box.
Celebrity Mystery Box airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).