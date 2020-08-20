WATCH: Season 7 of ’Chef's Table’ set to serve up a BBQ special

The seventh season of ’Chef's Table’ arrives on Netflix on September, 2, which means you can soon feast your eyes on dozens of new, delicious creations from more of the most talented chefs in the world.

The new season has shifted its focus to the art of barbecue, and will visit four barbecue extraordinares from around the world who are Tootsie Tomanetz from Snow’s BBQ in Lexington in Texas, Lennox Hastie of Firedoor in Sydney in Australia; Rosalia Chay Chuc of Yaxunah in Mexico, and restaurateur Rodney Scott.

Released on the ’Chef’s Table’ Instagram page, the trailer for the show shows the pitmasters preparing their meat and vegetables on open flames.

“The smoke. It gets your attention. You can’t help but wonder what’s going on, where that smoke is coming from. BBQ isn’t about conducting some rubbed secret ingredient. The pitmasters are willing to tell you everything that they do,” says a voice in the video.

Take a look at the full trailer below: