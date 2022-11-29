WATCH: Shots fired as man throws shade at people buying expensive alcohol before Christmas clothes for their kids

Christmas is around the corner and it is a big deal in many parts of the world. Forget the snow, fir trees, and mulled wine. In Africa, Christmas is all about festive concerts, sunny outdoor feasts, and Christmas street parades.

For almost everyone, Christmas is a time to gather with friends and family, go to church, and enjoy a big feast. Also, it is a time for kids to dress up and impress. Yes, Christmas clothes are a big deal for them. The absence of a new outfit for Christmas leaves many teenagers miserable and feeling like outsiders. As a parent or guardian you have to make sure that Christmas clothes are bought way in advance, before anything else – it’s the norm.

Earlier this week, a video of a man throwing shade at people who prioritise expensive alcohol over their children’s Christmas clothes had Mzansi in stitches. The video was posted by @jah_vinny_23 on Twitter with the caption: “Shots fired (laughing emojis).” In the video, the man can be heard saying: “Before buying Ice Tropez make sure the kids have Christmas clothes – do you hear me? Some of you drink Hennessy but your underwear is not in good condition.” After saying that, the man laughs and walks away.

Shots fired😂😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/C0V2LbYBS0 — Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) November 27, 2022 Tweeps quickly flooded the comments section with hilarious responses. One user wrote: “The girls don't want the Christmas clothes for children, they want Ice Tropez.” A second user wrote: “Tell them!” While a third asked, “Who is this guy?”

