WATCH: Showcasing the best of SA cuisine

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Food Network, the 24/7 food entertainment channel on DStv, has signed chef Katlego Mlambo, and Nthabiseng Ramaboa aka Chef Nti to host two brand new South African cooking shows. The show offers a combination of credible cooking, new culinary ideas, and high-energy entertainment to inspire foodies and non-foodies alike. Mlambo will host a show called Inside Job while Ramaboa takes on a show called Street Food in Africa. These chefs will introduce South Africans to the best of what local cuisine has to offer. This showcase of culinary excellence kicks off with the premier Inside Job with Mlambo on March 13, followed by Street Food in Africa with Ramaboa on March 17. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food Network South Africa (@foodnetworksouthafrica) Taking to Instagram this week, Mlambo said he is excited about the show and that he had an incredible time shooting it. While growing up in Eldorado Park, a township south of Johannesburg, Mlambo spent most of his time in the kitchen with his grandmother.

This is where he developed his passion for cooking. Inside Job will follow the boisterous chef on his journey to create gourmet food with South African flair and a taste for Africa.

Each themed episode showcases Mlambo’s love for local ingredients and fine dining culture, while he dances to his favourite playlists.

In Street Food in Africa Ramaboa will take viewers on a journey around SA, from its cities to its townships, all while exploring what defines the country’s culinary culture. She will share insights and her take on iconic dishes that have been re-interpreted and remixed over the years.

In a statement, senior director, marketing, digital and creative at Discovery Inc. Henry Windridge said nothing quite hits the spot like local cuisine and the same can be said for local talent and entertainment.

Windridge said food has always brought people together – especially during 2020 with extended lockdowns, social distancing and the inability to break bread with those closest to them.

He added that food is how South Africans come together, and the personalities and themes of their two new shows are geared to do just that.

“Sharing a meal has always been deeply rooted alongside sharing stories, cultural experiences, and traditions. As the world adapts to new practices and ways of being, the common denominator remains our love for food and experiences with those we care about.

“While much has changed in the world in recent months, the power of food and how we connect over a plate has not. We’re sure viewers will be as captivated by the flair and charisma of both chefs as they welcome them into their homes this March,” he said.