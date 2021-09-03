WATCH: Someone made pizza in a cone and tweeps think it's 'incredibly offensive'
Would you like to try cone pizza? Well, we are not talking about pizza toppings being served in an ice cream cone. Someone baked a cone made of pizza dough and a video of the unusual dish has gone viral on social media.
Shared on Twitter by @ActNormalOrElse, the video has won thousands of people.
"Every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. I don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing," the video is captioned.
First, the cones were created with the pizza dough. Then, stuffed with sauce and cheese after which they were baked to cook everything properly. Another version of the pizza cone was filled with tossed vegetables in a cheesy dressing.
every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. i don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing pic.twitter.com/i2j3jQk1vR— lauren (@ActNormalOrElse) August 30, 2021
The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 200 000 views with users posting their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. Most people were disgusted with how the second cone was just a salad cone, others said that having a bite of a cheese cone that's the right temperature would be difficult.
One user wrote: “You can’t properly bake the cheese down inside the cone. It’ll just melt into the sauce and be a goopy mess. It’s flat for a thermodynamic reason.
A second user wrote: “But pizza isn’t that hard to eat with one hand already. Especially after a cold. This solves a problem we simply don’t have. Those scientists should be working on a French Onion soup cone instead.”
A third wrote, “This isn't the worst thing I've seen on my timeline in an era where big media tries to promote eating bugs all the time. I'd probably try a pizza cone.” While another said the cone itself looks good before they put the sauce and cheese in. That pizza is already a pretty convenient handheld food, so it’s like making a sandwich cone.