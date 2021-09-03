WATCH: Someone made pizza in a cone and tweeps think it's 'incredibly offensive'

Would you like to try cone pizza? Well, we are not talking about pizza toppings being served in an ice cream cone. Someone baked a cone made of pizza dough and a video of the unusual dish has gone viral on social media. Shared on Twitter by @ActNormalOrElse, the video has won thousands of people.

"Every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. I don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing," the video is captioned. First, the cones were created with the pizza dough. Then, stuffed with sauce and cheese after which they were baked to cook everything properly. Another version of the pizza cone was filled with tossed vegetables in a cheesy dressing. every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. i don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing pic.twitter.com/i2j3jQk1vR — lauren (@ActNormalOrElse) August 30, 2021 The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 200 000 views with users posting their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. Most people were disgusted with how the second cone was just a salad cone, others said that having a bite of a cheese cone that's the right temperature would be difficult.