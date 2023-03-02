WATCH: Straight from the water-filled tank to the mouth! A video of a man trying salad with live shrimp has gone viral

Shrimp make their way into all kinds of cuisine because their delicate flavour and tender meat make every recipe seem special. They are such a fast-cooking ingredient that it's a snap to add to just about anything. Shrimp can be cooked and eaten in many ways – fried, boiled, grilled or sautéed,.

One of the most popular ways is to add them to fresh salads. Shrimp salad is perfectly classic but what if there was a live shrimp in your salad? Recently, a blogger, @sampepper, who travels the world and captures some of the unusual things he comes across, tried a salad made with live shrimp in Thailand.

His video has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a person preparing the salad by putting ingredients like onions, lime juice, salt, and chilli into a container. They scoop shrimp from a water-filled tank and add them to the dish. The lid is closed and the container shaken to mix all the ingredients together. Sam Pepper tries the dish as the shrimp keep jumping. While taste-testing, he also shares how he got bitten by the creatures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Pepper (@sampepper) The video has amassed more than six million views, with many users reacting in the comments section. “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” wrote one user. "They bit me – says a guy who just bit them,” wrote another user.