WATCH: Sweet and funny moment as housekeeper teaches toddler to eat pap the traditional way

Few would argue that South Africa has amazing food. Our traditional cuisine is lip-smackingly delicious. We love our traditional food.

From bunny chow and boerewors, milk tart and chakalaka, to pap, chicken feet, amasi, and bobotie, there’s something to enjoy for everyone who wants to try SA’s delicious dishes. Speaking of pap, how do you enjoy your pap dish? Do you use a spoon, or do you use your hands? I know that different cultures have unique ways of making pap, and the same goes for eating it. We have a whole range of SA food traditions that have been forgotten or evolved over the years. Some of these traditions have changed for the better, but not others.

One of them is the one that I have asked above, the basic practice of eating using hands, which is now replaced mostly with the use of shiny cutlery. Although most of us may have turned to spoons and forks, some still like to eat their meal with their hands. If you are one of those people who eat pap using their hands, a TikTok video featuring housekeeper Laiza Moyo teaching a young boy named Blake how to eat pap using his hands has gone viral, striking a chord with those who cherish the rich heritage of South African cuisine.

With over 3 million views, the video showcases not only the humour and sweetness of the duo's interaction but also the importance of preserving culinary traditions. “Today I'm going to teach you how to eat pap. You guys taught me how to eat with your Western ways with a fork and knife so it's my turn. So you take your pap and mould it first. Don’t disrespect it. You mould it and put it upstairs (throwing it up) because now it is unapologetically hot.