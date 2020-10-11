WATCH: Talking chocolate, good vibes and happiness with Brent Lindeque

There’s a scene in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where Harry Potter collapses after coming across a dementor and only being resuscitated after being given a piece of chocolate by Professor Lupin. He suddenly felt warm and happy, with none of the dread he was feeling a few minutes before. It changed the way I view chocolate. It went from being a snack into being something I eat when I want to feel good or need a pick me up after a tough time. Even science agrees. Chocolate has amino acids which help the brain make serotonin, a neurotransmitter that makes us feel happy and satisfied. So it makes sense that Brent Lindeque would also use his current influencer campaign with Aero chocolate to spread happy vibes, which he does on his YouTube channel. Every Friday, Lindeque, who is also known as The Good Things Guy, uploads an episode where he tells the stories of people who have put a smile on his face. It’s feel-good stories that are necessary, especially in the current pandemic filled world we are living in, where the life we know has all but disappeared.

I spoke to him on Instagram Live, where we spoke about chocolate, food and stories to make you feel good.

As much as he is all about spreading the good news, the lockdown was a difficult time for him as well.

“Being in lockdown has been traumatic for everybody. I have felt the trauma, had good and bad days. But in times of tragedy, we have to look at the heroes and helpers and we need to celebrate them. They came to the forefront and are real and are there. And that’s what I love about my this campaign and YouTube series about the Moments to Melt Into- taking those moments and bringing them to life,” Lindeque said.

“To bring this together was the perfect synergy. Give people happy moments that they can melt into. In my first episode, we featured the story about this young man who had a seizure on his way back from school. He was robbed and when he came to, he was distraught. But his classmates bought him a brand new cellphone. And from that, the community raised more than R110 000 for him. So it’s good news over good news.”

Lindeque is a chocoholic and always has chocolate close by. You know, something about how it always makes one feel good. Hence this collab with the chocolate brand made sense for him. During lockdown, chocolate became something he and his family bonded over.

“During our old normal, we weren’t sitting together during dinner. We would sit in the lounge and watch TV while eating. But during the lockdown we decided to use this time to bond to eat dinner and then split slab of chocolate between us to share. It became our time to bond.”

For those who may have forgotten, Lindeque and his husband, Andrew Ross, were on the first season of My Kitchen Rules SA and came third.

Chocolate Fondant served with Chilli Nut Ice Cream by Brent Lindeque and Andrew Ross for My Kitchen Rules SA.

Lindeque is still proud that their chocolate fondant with chilli nut cream was so great, that award-winning chef and restaurateur, Reuben Riffel added it to his restaurant menu.

