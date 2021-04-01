WATCH: The 5 poisonous foods that can potentially kill you if not prepared properly

It can be easy to take for granted that foods we are accustomed to cooking with (especially healthy ones) are safe, but it turns out that’s not always true. As we all know, the importance of food preparation is crucial. Rinsing off fruits and vegetables is a common practice to clean off pesticides, and cooking raw meat thoroughly is hugely important. But what about when food preparation is a matter of life and death? At this point, you must be asking yourself what are some of the foods that can turn deadly if not prepared just right? According to James Guttridge of Oh My Mag, below are some of the foods that can be quite dangerous. Peanuts

Peanuts can usually be found as a bar snack, or they can be used for cooking international dishes such as pad thai or chicken in Satay sauce. However, many people are sensitive to them. 1% of the population is allergic to groundnuts, of which the peanut is the seed. Allergic reactions such as swelling of the lips and throat or nausea cause many deaths every year. It is important to read the ingredients of any food you eat. The presence of peanuts is always indicated.

Mushrooms

As we all know, not all mushrooms belong in an omelette. There are more than 100 000 species of mushrooms, but very few of them can be eaten. Most mushrooms are poisonous and can cause serious illness or death. It is essential to know how to identify the mushrooms you collect in the forest with the help of a guide, even though some of them look the same.

Cassava

This Latin American or African tuber is nutritionally rich, and it is very easy to digest as it is rich in fibre as well. It is ideal for fighting constipation or diarrhoea. It is also an excellent natural appetite suppressant. It can’t be eaten raw because of cyanide which occurs naturally in the tuber.

Rhubarb

Delicious in a pie, crumble, or jam, rhubarb is a very popular fruit in the kitchen. However, it is important to bear in mind that only the stems are edible. Rhubarb leaves contain large quantities of oxalic acid. They can cause infections and even coma in the most serious cases. The leaves should not be eaten. However, you can use them for decoration or compost, especially if you have calcareous soil. They are also very effective in keeping insects away, especially aphids.

Elderberries

Elderberries have become increasingly popular in recent years. They can be found in some drink and dessert recipes, providing a sweet and flowery flavour and adding a touch of originality. But beware, elderberries can be toxic if eaten raw and cause vomiting and diarrhoea. When cooked, the toxic substance disappears.