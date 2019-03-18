The coke and milk drink that's dividing the internet Picture: Instagram (aimeehayduke)

A new trend which has people mixing coke with milk to create a flavoured drink has the internet going wild.



The bizarre concoction has received mixed reviews on social media with those who have tried it, either loving it or simply hating it.





While this pairing may be new to some, British comedy writer, James Felton, says it’s a "real thing" and very popular in Birmingham, England.

Felton caused a stir with his recent Twitter in which he said, "milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions”.





Twitter user, Ellen Rose said: "That just looks like a very disappointing coke float. Birmingham, you deserve better. You deserve the magical cola ice cream bubbles."





Another user, Luke Addis said: "that looks revolting!"





But not everyone was put off by this watered down version of a float.





Some people think the drink tastes better when mixed with Pepsi and another Twitter user even suggested mixing the milk with Mountain Dew instead.





Try it and see for yourself. Here's how you can make it yourself.



