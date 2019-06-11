But a UK based “food and fitness lover”, known only as Paul, is breaking this stereotype with his death by cheesecake Insta posts.
Gone are the veggies, salad leaves and kombucha,
Once you can get your eyes off the chiseled pecs on his profile picture, you can scroll through the hundreds of mouth-watering chocolate and cheesecake recipes.
His creations are so sensational that one of his cheesecake recipes was said to be the eighth wonder of the world.
In March, the Rolo Caramel Cheesecake recipe went viral and was shared across social media platforms thousands of times.
While it doesn’t look much different to a regular slice of cheesecake, the caramel oozing rolo halves will have you licking your lips.
His latest post was another decadent, chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick.
Cadbury’s Oreo Cheesecake On a stick because it looked good 😬 Tastes 100% better though 😍
Here's how you can make your version of Paul's world famous cheesecake:
Ingredients:Base
- 300g light digestive biscuits
- 100g melted light butter
Filling
- 250g full fat cream cheese
- 250g light cream cheese
- 100g icing sugar
- 220ml light whipping cream
- Caramel Rolos
- Cadbury’s Caramel Spread
Method
- To make base, blitz biscuits in a food processor until smooth. Add butter and blitz again until combined. Press into the bottom of a 22cm springform tin and set aside.
- Combine all filling ingredients in a food processor until well combined and thick.3. Pour into cake tin and refrigerate overnight.
- Once set, spread a thin layer of Caramel Spread over the top of the cake. Decorate with Caramel Rolo pieces and serve.
Rolo Caramel Cheesecake 😍 who wants a slice?
