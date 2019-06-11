You'd be forgiven for having certain healthy expectation of a fitness junkie, who’s also a foodie you follow on social media

But a UK based “food and fitness lover”, known only as Paul, is breaking this stereotype with his death by cheesecake Insta posts. Gone are the veggies, salad leaves and kombucha,

if you’re a lover of all things sweets and decadent, especially cheesecakes, then @ptheledge will have you drooling all over your device with his over the top creations.

Once you can get your eyes off the chiseled pecs on his profile picture, you can scroll through the hundreds of mouth-watering chocolate and cheesecake recipes.



His creations are so sensational that one of his cheesecake recipes was said to be the eighth wonder of the world.

In March, the Rolo Caramel Cheesecake recipe went viral and was shared across social media platforms thousands of times.

While it doesn’t look much different to a regular slice of cheesecake, the caramel oozing rolo halves will have you licking your lips.

His latest post was another decadent, chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick.



Here's how you can make your version of Paul's world famous cheesecake:



Rolo Caramel Cheesecake



Ingredients:

Base

300g light digestive biscuits

100g melted light butter

Filling



250g full fat cream cheese

250g light cream cheese

100g icing sugar

220ml light whipping cream

Caramel Rolos

Cadbury’s Caramel Spread

Method