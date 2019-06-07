Rainbow pasta in honour of pride month. Picture: Instagram (barillarestaurantsus)

It’s Pride Month and to celebrate, a pasta chef has made the longest rainbow pasta. The month of June is known as LGBT Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1669.

As a result many pride events are held around the world, including Durban Pride on June 29. Of course, no pride celebration is complete without a bold splash of colour - from the costumes, body art, outrages headgear and now pasta.



Pasta artist, Linda Miller Nicholson and Barilla Restaurant in the United States created the rainbow coloured pasta in honour of pride month.

Linda is known for creating plant-dyed pasta art on her blog and Instagram page, Saltyseattle.

The pasta expert has partnered with Casa Barilla Restaurant to create the longest rainbow pasta, which was then cut and shaped into farfalle, ribbons and even ravioli.



Pasta lovers who happen to find themselves at any of the Casa Barilla restaurants in California or New York between 15 -30 June, can get enjoy a serving of rainbow ravioli.





