The month of June is known as LGBT Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1669.
As a result many pride events are held around the world, including Durban Pride on June 29. Of course, no pride celebration is complete without a bold splash of colour - from the costumes, body art, outrages headgear and now pasta.
Happy #PRIDE! 2019 marks 50 years after the Stonewall Riots and here at Casa Barilla, we support the LGBTQ+ community by promoting inclusivity. This year for PRIDE our NYC location will have the honor of collaborating with @saltyseattle! We will be featuring her famous rainbow pasta to create deliciously vibrant Rainbow Ravioli from June 15th-June 30th! For every rainbow dish sold, we will donate one portion of pasta to the @AliForneyCenter to support them in their efforts to help LGBTQ+ youth. Embrace Pride, embrace 🏳️🌈 . . . . . . . #CasaBarilla #Barilla🌈 #Pasta #RainbowFood #Rainbow #🌈 #InstaFood #Foodgasm #FoodPic #Delish #Nom #Yum #Tasty #LoveIsLove #PrideMonth #WorldPride #LGBT #🏳️🌈 #NYCPride #NYCEats #EatMore #EatWell #BeWell
Pasta artist, Linda Miller Nicholson and Barilla Restaurant in the United States created the rainbow coloured pasta in honour of pride month.
Linda is known for creating plant-dyed pasta art on her blog and Instagram page, Saltyseattle.
The pasta expert has partnered with Casa Barilla Restaurant to create the longest rainbow pasta, which was then cut and shaped into farfalle, ribbons and even ravioli.
Pasta lovers who happen to find themselves at any of the Casa Barilla restaurants in California or New York between 15 -30 June, can get enjoy a serving of rainbow ravioli.
The LONGEST rainbow pasta in honor of #pride 🌈 🌈 We want to eat this, @saltyseattle + @barillarestaurantsus!
