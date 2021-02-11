WATCH: The 'nacho hack' that's horrifying the internet

In today's social media news, one woman is getting trolled over a nachos hack that has people scratching their heads. Earlier this month, Facebook user Taylor Watson shared a trick she uses to create a nacho cone. In a video clip, Watson starts off by emptying a whole tin of nacho cheese sauce all over the kitchen counter. She adds cold beef, a can of black beans, lettuce, a container of sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapenos, and cheese. Things get worse from there. She mixes in corn chips and starts kneading the mixture with her bare hands. Finally, Watson whips out an ice cream scoop and puts balls of the “nacho” mix into a toasted cone. The result is disgusting. I watched this and now I’m subjecting you to it.



pic.twitter.com/vkY4kI10EJ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 8, 2021 The clip has garnered more than eight-million views and has earned the attention of comedian Kevin Fredericks, who shared a side-by-side of his commentary alongside the clip on his Twitter.

Captioned, "This woman done made nachos ON THE COUNTER!!!" Fredericks narrates his reactions to Watson’s video. "Clean it up!" a visibly upset Kevin shouts at the screen.

This woman done made nachos ON THE COUNTER!!! pic.twitter.com/RskTaNNqFD — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 8, 2021

Judging from the reactions from other users, the "hack" is the stuff nightmares are made of, and Fredericks was not alone in admitting he did not know what to say after viewing the video.

However, there might be light at the end of the tunnel. The video was posted under a Facebook folder called "pranks", meaning Watson might not actually want people to eat nachos like ice cream. But because it was shared on Twitter without the "prank" context, viewers thought it was a legitimate hack, and they did not hold back while sharing their reactions to the video.

Here are some of the reactions:

The worst part is the ice cream cone at the end — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 9, 2021

You ever notice the only people dumb enough to film themselves doing these messy "life hacks" are people with really nice houses and big kitchens, where it looks like they know they won't have to clean it up themselves? — President Narcolepsy Knight (@DZestros) February 9, 2021