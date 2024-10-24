WATCH: The reality of adulting: Gen Z shocked by grocery prices

As inflation continues to see grocery prices soar, many members of Generation Z are feeling the weight of what it truly means to step into adulthood - an overwhelming burden many are now reluctant to embrace. It was a lesson in reality that two teenagers experienced in a viral TikTok video, sparking a wave of relatable responses across social media.

Amber Morris, a mother featured in the widely shared clip, posed the question: “So girls, what have we learned about grocery shopping?” The answer from one of her daughters echoed the sentiments of many young people today: “I don’t want to be an adult.” This blunt declaration resonated with countless viewers, as the adolescent went on to express concern over affordability, adding: “It takes me an hour's worth of work and I still can’t even buy this ... it's three pieces of chicken.”

With over a million views, the “Adulting is tough!” video, highlights a growing trend among Gen Z grappling with the harsh economic realities of life. As prices for everyday essentials soar, many young people are rethinking their paths to independence. Inflationary pressures have triggered a sense of hopelessness among those who once envisioned a future filled with promise and possibility. @amberrae_2015 adulting is tough!

♬ original sound - Mrs. Morris Viewers flooded the comment section, sharing their own experiences and frustrations. One commenter remarked: “Welcome to adulthood. It SUCKS.” Others expressed solidarity with the teenagers, voicing similar apprehensions about growing up in a daunting economic climate.

A heart-wrenching admission from another user stated: “I called my mum crying the first time I went food shopping after moving out.” These sentiments align with vivid data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), which reveals that annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages remained consistent at 4.7% last month - the same rate recorded in August. While softer annual rates were noted in categories such as meat and baked goods, price increases were recorded for vegetables, fruits and fish, reinforcing the feeling of financial strain amongst consumers.