At the first day of the TOPS at SPAR wine show, we asked several people in attendance why you need to attend the wine show this weekend. 

On Arrival 


Get your wine glass and get ready to explore the available varieties of South African wines at the Durban Wine Show. Make sure you stop at many stands so you can get a proper experience- there's everything from methode cap classique, to roses and full bodied wines. 

The different brands have their winemasters and experts on hand to tell you more about the flavour notes of the wines and what they pair well with. 

We also asked Suncoast's Marketing Manager, Kelly Graham to tell us why the wine show is a must attend this weekend. 

Learning More About Wine 


It's not just about tasting the wines, but there are masterclasses from experts to make you get more out of your wine. There's wine theatre and also a chance for you to get some great information on food and wine pairing, what kind of wine is suited for your palette. 

About The Wine Show

This year’s show will deliver more than ever before – with an amazing line-up of well-known and as-yet-undiscovered gems from the world-renowned Cape winelands for tasting and buying, entertainment at every turn, interactive edutainment in our popular wine theatres, as well as many other crowd-pleasing attractions such as the ‘Search for a Super Taster’ South African Wine Tasting Championships, Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel, shopping, networking opportunities with wine fundis, and more.

After Durban, the WINEderland Tour moves on to Johannesburg from 6 to 8 June, Cape Town from 11 to 13 July, Port Elizabeth from 25 to 27 July, Pretoria from 3 to 5 October, East London from 7 to 9 November, ending off in Nelspruit from 28 to 30 November.

