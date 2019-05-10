Get your wine glass and get ready to explore the available varieties of South African wines at the Durban Wine Show. Pic: Supplied

At the first day of the TOPS at SPAR wine show, we asked several people in attendance why you need to attend the wine show this weekend.



On Arrival

Get your wine glass and get ready to explore the available varieties of South African wines at the Durban Wine Show. Make sure you stop at many stands so you can get a proper experience- there's everything from methode cap classique, to roses and full bodied wines.





The different brands have their winemasters and experts on hand to tell you more about the flavour notes of the wines and what they pair well with.





Learning More About Wine

It's not just about tasting the wines, but there are masterclasses from experts to make you get more out of your wine. There's wine theatre and also a chance for you to get some great information on food and wine pairing, what kind of wine is suited for your palette.



