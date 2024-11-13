WATCH: The viral Dubai chocolate is now available in South Africa — are you willing to pay R400 for one?

Remember the viral Dubai chocolate that everyone was raving about earlier this year? The one that people were spending up to R1,000 on?
Well, you can now finally get your hands on the famous chocolate but it’s still going to cost you.
It might not be R1,000 but it’s still pretty pricey for a chocolate.
Dischem is now stocking the pistachio chocolate treat and selling it for R400.
TikTok user Olivia Dennis took to the app to share her discovery.
She even went as far as actually buying the viral chocolate and went on to try it in-store and give her honest review.
Dennis shares the slab which is divided into four squares with another unidentified woman.
Each with a block of chocolate in their hands they correctly point out that each block costs R100!
“For 400 bucks it better taste like 400 bucks,” said the woman.
After the two take a bite of the chocolate they both agree that it’s delicious and worth the price.
However, another TikToker was unimpressed with the chocolate saying that it’s pretty average and that she will not be buying it again.
In the past, some people didn’t think that much about the Dubai chocolate saying that it was similar to a Kit-Kat.
The decadent chocolate originates from a Dubai confectionery called ‘Fix Dessert Chocolatier‘ and at the time when the craze hit our shores, it was very difficult to come by outside of the country.
While the thick chocolate comes with different fillings, the one filled with pistachio paste and toasted kunafa puff pastry is the most popular.
Now that the chocolate is readily available in the country, will you cough up R400 to give it a try?
