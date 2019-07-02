An American fast-food restaurant, Arby’s has created a 'vegetable' entirely out of meat. The “Marrot” is turkey breast transformed into something that looks, and reportedly tastes like carrots. Picture: Arby's

There’s a new food trend. People are no longer making meat from plants, but rather making plants from meat. Yes, you heard right!

An American fast-food restaurant chain, Arby’s is currently trending for their latest and unusual creation of “Megetables”, which is a carrot made from turkey, called “Marrots”.

According to the Daily Mail, the “marrots” are made with turkey breast cut into the shape of a carrot, rolled in carrot marinade, and topped with parsley.

In a press release by Chief Marketing Officer for Arby’s, Jim Taylor, he said plant-based meats are the latest incarnation of making vegetables look like what Americans really want, which is great, tasty meat.

“Universally, people know we’re supposed to eat vegetables every day. But ninety percent of American’s don’t eat the recommended amount. So we said if others can make meat out of vegetables, why can't we make vegetables out of meat?”, reported the news site.

Scrolling through the comments on the Arby’s Facebook page, it seems like people do not approve this invention.

Holly Rintamaki said, “I think veggie 'meat' is creepy & I also think this meat 'veggie' is just as creepy. Lol. Just gimme my regular meats & veggies.”

Abrar Shahran said, “Why would I eat meat that tastes like a carrot? If I liked the taste of carrots I'd be more likely to eat the real thing since it's better for your health anyway? This ain't it, chief.”

Another Facebook user, Jason Hagan said he feels like their ultimate goal should be to make vegetables taste more like meat, not the reverse!

But, one user, Edward Garbowski Jr liked the idea, and said, “This is awesome! And it makes sense...as much sense as a meatless burger.