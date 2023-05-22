WATCH: The world’s most expensive ice cream costs almost R130K per serving

Ice cream is undoubtedly one of our all-time favourite desserts. It lends itself to experimentation, with innovative flavours and other versions being created.

From chocolate to vanilla, here are all kinds of yummy ice cream flavours available in the market today. But can you imagine paying up almost R130 000 for your favourite ice cream scoop? Believe it or not, there is such an ice cream flavour that has set a new Guinness World Record. Why is it so expensive?

As per news reports, the ice cream named ‘Byakuya' is made from rare ingredients that include edible gold leafs, white truffle, Parmigiano Reggiano, and sake lees. The ice cream has been created by Tadayoshi Yamada, who is the head chef at Rivi, and he was specially called as he is known for his imaginative fusion cuisine. “It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right,” a representative from the company told Guinness World Records.

The company said its mission is not just about making mouth-wateringly expensive desserts but to create a culinary adventure that merges European ingredients and traditional Japanese foods. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) After hearing the news, social media users had plenty to say about the creation. “This better cure lactose intolerance”, wrote one user.

“All this wouldn't matter in heaven”, wrote a second user. A third commented: “This ice cream better gives long life and prosperity if not, even if someone’s life depends on it, I will never buy it.” The desert is available for sale in Japan and is shipped directly to consumers, according to Cellato’s website.