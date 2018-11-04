A fruit croquembouche for Christmas? Yes, please! PICTURE: Instagram/@m.party86

Now that the pearl clutching is over, hear me out. It is with great relief that I declare fruit cake to be over.





Fruit cake is really unnecessary and the sooner we admit that there are better cakes, will be the day we all stop arguing about what dessert to serve during the Christmas feast.





For generations, my grandmother has decided that we will have fruitcake for dessert in my family and frankly, I am tired of it.





So I went looking for interesting dessert options for Christmas, things that are easy to do and will be enjoyed by everybody.





While trawling the interwebs and social media, we came across some really interesting and modern cakes that would be great for your Festive Season entertaining.







And the best part? They are all really simple (or at least they look like they are simple) to make and just need you to be creative, be great at decorating cakes and being adept at using fondant.





The Icing Artist

Did you see how they made that snow globe? It's really cool. It could be a great activity to try out for the holidays, especially with so many family members and their children together at the same time. My cousins and I used to spend a lot of time in the kitchen during the holidays because it was an opportunity for us to bond. But we never did such cool things (we washed the dishes and licked spoons :()

Rosie's Dessert Spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CREA & COCINA (@creaycocina) on Nov 1, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT Sure, it's a lot of effort, but this carved Christmas tree cake is a winner. The only thing that bothers me, is how much cake is cut off, but then again, you can always re-use the cut of bits for a festive season classic- trifle!





Christmas Bauble Mousse

Not only do these look great, but they are perfect for those who want something special and personalised for their Christmas dessert. Chocolate mousse balls in chocolate sauce and gold dusting? Even the baubles on the tree would be jealous!