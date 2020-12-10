WATCH: Thin and runny gravy? Fans not impressed with Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas dinner

British chef Gordon Ramsay is known for dishing out some pretty harsh criticism to home cooks. But this time he has had a taste of his own medicine after his roast dinner came in for a further roasting from his followers. Last week, Ramsay proudly took to Instagram to share his Bread Street Kitchen restaurant’s version of a Christmas dinner. However, some of his followers took to the comments section to give him a taste of his own medicine, slamming the “thin” and “runny” gravy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) The restaurant is offering the meal as part of a £140 (R2 800) Christmas dinner offering which also includes smoked salmon, truffle arancini, burrata, baked scallops, and Christmas pudding.

After sharing the festive dish, one user wrote: “That gravy is far too thin! Not good, Ramsay.”

Another user said: “Gravy’s a bit runny.”

Other users criticised the number of carbs on the plate, with one follower asking: “Where’s the pile of roasties and mash?

In recent months, Ramsay has been facing plenty of criticism in regards to the dishes served at his restaurants. Many have been questioning the extortionate prices and small portion sizes.

Most recently, food lovers have slammed the Michelin-starred chef’s new restaurant, as one of the burgers on offer costs a whopping £80 (R1 600).

Earlier this month, Ramsay opened his self-styled restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Burger in a luxury department store.

The most expensive burger at his burger joint is the R1600 wagyu burger, which comes with a beef patty with seared wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise, and additional black truffle.

People have complained on Twitter that the price tag is far too high for a burger, with many labelling it “ridiculous” and “absurd”.