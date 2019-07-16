Chef Titouan Claudet films pastries as they bake in the oven, and the videos are super satisfying to watch. Picture: Titouan Claudet (Instagram)

If you love pastries, then your day is about to get more delicious. We have just spotted this amazing Instagram page, @titouan_claudet that does fascinating pastries that come to life.

For some diners, a meal out cannot start without first taking a photograph of the meal and sharing it on social media. Well, it is the same with chefs.

Getting the perfect Instagram picture or video can take a lot of time, effort, and strategy. From standing on chairs, rearranging food on a table or twisting the pots, finding the right angle, at the end it is all worth it.

Titouan Claudet is a pastry chef at Auberge de l'Ill in France.

Claudet films pastries as they bake in the oven, and the videos are super satisfying to watch.

He makes anything from croissants, instant baking buns with a head, blown apricot cake to chocolate puff pastry.

Below are some of the videos.