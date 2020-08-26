WATCH: This graphic designer makes mini-celebrity outfits out of food

My mother always said “Don’t play with your food,” but thankfully one graphic designer did not listen.

Ruby Perman is playing with food in a way that will have you seeing stars. The coronavirus has cancelled a lot of this year’s fashion shows, so if you have been craving for fun fashion, you can check out Perman’s delicious dresses.

Based in California, she has been spending the lockdown designing and making tiny outfits for celebrities from leftovers in her fridge. Perman then posts the finished creations on her Instagram page and making-of videos on TikTok.

From a strawberry ball gown to a cheesy outfit, she can dress up anyone, and usually, it is with stuff you can eat or from nature.

In an interview with Insider, Perman said she loves watching celebrities on the red carpet and what they are wearing, so she tries to recreate the over-the-top attire. She is also getting lots of requests from her viewers for new celebrities to style and food items to use.