WATCH: This hack shows how to smash avocado without cutting it in half

Smashed and served on toast, avocados are a favourite of the millennial generation. They are one of nature's great edible gifts, but figuring out how to do them can be a bit intimidating. In fact, getting to the centre of an avocado can be intimidating. Avocados are a maligned food that gets blamed for cutting people’s hands when they try to remove the stone. Most of us, usually, would cut the avocado in half, spoon out into a bowl, and then mash with a fork. But, an insightful hack shared on YouTube has revealed new ways of easily smashing avocado into a delicious treat without using a knife and leaving dirty bowls.

The hack was originally shared on the YouTube channel “Taste This Now” and shows how you can achieve a delish-looking mashed avocado on toast.

How is it done?

The YouTuber uses her thumb to gently push the avocado skin all over, before removing the stem part at the top. From there, she was able to simply squeeze out the pre-mashed avocado right onto her toast.

Explaining the technique, “Taste This Now” wrote: "Simply give a ripe avocado a gentle squeeze all the way around, remove the top little hard piece and gently squeeze it out.

"Then you can leave the rest back in the fridge until you need it and it won't brown or you can use it all up with no washing. Squeeze and bin simple. So as long as it's ripe it'll work every time.”

Viewers were thrilled by this hack with one saying it is a "genius!" hack while another wrote: “Wow! what an interesting avocado hack. We will have to try that.”

Side note: You will need a very ripe avocado for this tip to work best, and you need to ensure you do not put your thumb through the skin in the first stage.