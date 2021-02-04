WATCH: This kid’s pronunciation of 'Nutella' is the wholesome content we’re here for

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A woman posted a short video clip of her son trying to pronounce "Nutella" and it's going viral on Twitter. The clip was shared by Shakirah Bourne (@shakirahwrites). She shared the tweet with the caption, "I can't stop laughing at this. At least he's a confident child (sic)." The funny clip shows the little boy holding a jar of Nutella while spelling the letters written on it. He says "N-U-T-E-L-L-A," and pronounces the letters correctly. However, what happens next in the clip will leave you laughing hard. After he is done spelling Nutella, his father asks, "What's the word?" The boy, very confidently, answers, "peanut butter." I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PfMc2EaqPP — Shakirah Bourne (@shakirahwrites) January 31, 2021 Needless to say, tweeps found the video hilarious and took to the comments section to share their views in funny tweets.

Many also shared videos of children doing similar things and pronouncing words wrong, leading to a hilarious thread.

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

These humans are so exhausting pic.twitter.com/MTru3d4B9J — Earth Rick (@MshikaNathi) February 1, 2021

It's the accent at the end for me!

🤣😩 — TheChunkyDiva (@GrayHairedCutie) January 31, 2021

My parents if I shouted PEANUT BUTTER pic.twitter.com/uBw4S8SF5c — BudBeezyBrady (@BudBeezyBrady) February 1, 2021

Nutella is a hazelnut chocolate spread that is loved by many. However, it appears that most people have been pronouncing its name wrong – not just the little kid.

According to the brand's website, the official way to say it is "new-tell-uh" – not “nuh-tell-uh” as many say.

This revelation is made on the official Nutella website in the frequently asked questions section.

Under “What is Nutella hazelnut spread?" the company wrote: “Nutella (pronounced 'new-tell-uh') is a tasty, unique spread made from the combination of roasted hazelnuts, skim milk, and a hint of cocoa. Nutella has no artificial colours or preservatives.'