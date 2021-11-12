WATCH: This simple hack prevents milk from boiling over

The best part about being on social media is that you never know what information you may come across. Some days it is a random trend that makes no sense, and some days it is a tip that you are shocked you survived without all these years. Browsing through Twitter this week I came across a hack that prevents milk from boiling over – I’m sure you also did not know about it – did you?

Boiling milk is not as easy as it seems. Standing in the kitchen and watching the milk boil in the summer or winter season is no fun activity. If you are boiling milk on a high flame of gas, then you have to watch the milk. Continuously. Taking to Twitter, Doctor and author Nandita Iyer shared a simple hack to prevent milk from boiling over and all you need is a wooden spoon. According to Iyer’s cooking tip, keeping a wooden spoon over the milk pot prevents it from boiling over. She also discussed the entire science behind it and it completely makes sense. Tweeps could not believe that they did not know about this hack before and had a lot to say.

Did you know keeping a wooden ladle over the milk pan prevents the milk from boiling over? #Cookingtip pic.twitter.com/hDC5mb51iV — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) November 10, 2021 How this works: the layer on top that traps the steam breaks when it hits the ladle and the vapour escapes, reducing the pressure beneath, preventing it from boiling over. Wood>>metal ladle, as it won’t get hot and burn your fingers.

Illustration by @krishashok for Mint Lounge. pic.twitter.com/TGrAFaOmhh — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) November 11, 2021 Here are some reactions: Awesome! Didn’t know that. Must try. — Raaj Ashok (@rashavan06) November 11, 2021 Amazing..... Will definitely try it out — Mindhack.diva (@MindhackD) November 11, 2021 Some users even suggested a few more useful tips that you can try to prevent milk from spilling over. When you see that the milk is about to boil out, then instead of turning off the heat, just lift the pot and shake it a bit. The boiling milk will settle down a bit.