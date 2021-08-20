WATCH: This simple hack will heat your food evenly in the microwave

The microwave may be the most convenient tool in the kitchen, but there are a number of reasons people tend to avoid the appliance if possible. One of the main complaints people have about using the microwave is sometimes it will heat up the food unevenly.

Luckily, one woman recently shared a helpful tip to make sure food always reaches the same temperature throughout, and the internet is amazed they never heard of it before. TikTok user Isabella Avila has revealed how to use a microwave properly, in a video she uploaded to the site and people are shocked they didn't know her tricks sooner. Avila asked viewers: “You know when you reheat food in the microwave and some parts of it are hot enough to burn your mouth and the other part of it is frozen?”

She suggests this is all to do with where we are placing the dish. If it is in the middle, then it's wrong. Avila said: “It should be on the edge so it can actually rotate around and cook evenly.” “If you want to cook more than one thing at once just put a mug in here (the microwave) for some height distribution.”