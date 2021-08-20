WATCH: This simple hack will heat your food evenly in the microwave
Share this article:
The microwave may be the most convenient tool in the kitchen, but there are a number of reasons people tend to avoid the appliance if possible.
One of the main complaints people have about using the microwave is sometimes it will heat up the food unevenly.
Luckily, one woman recently shared a helpful tip to make sure food always reaches the same temperature throughout, and the internet is amazed they never heard of it before.
TikTok user Isabella Avila has revealed how to use a microwave properly, in a video she uploaded to the site and people are shocked they didn't know her tricks sooner.
Avila asked viewers: “You know when you reheat food in the microwave and some parts of it are hot enough to burn your mouth and the other part of it is frozen?”
She suggests this is all to do with where we are placing the dish. If it is in the middle, then it's wrong.
Avila said: “It should be on the edge so it can actually rotate around and cook evenly.”
“If you want to cook more than one thing at once just put a mug in here (the microwave) for some height distribution.”
Which works perfectly for reheating meal-prep for family dinners without someone's meal going cold.
Avila also suggests that if you are cooking pizza or pasta or other things that can dry out too much in the microwave, add a small cup of water in the microwave. Using a cup of water prevents your food from drying out and stops it from getting too chewy.
Users couldn’t believe they hadn’t thought of these hacks sooner and were devastated at the fact they had been using the simple technology wrong their entire lives.
@onlyjayus
Microwave Hacks 🧑🏼🍳 #fyp #microwavehacks #microwave #cookinghacks #cooking #chef #lifehacks #lifeadvice #onlyjayus♬ STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
One user commented: “I've literally used a microwave wrong my whole life. Thanks for letting me know.”
Another person said: “I learnt more in this single video than in my entire university education.”
Another comment received over 3 000 likes said: “So basically I've been using my microwave incorrectly.”