WATCH: This TikTok hack shows you how to strip herbs off their stems

Let’s talk about fresh herbs. They smell great and they make our food taste incredible. I love using them to add flavour to some dishes and cocktail drinks, but sometimes the process of removing the leaves from the stems can be a mission.

Scrolling through TikTok this week, I came across this viral hack that helps one to quickly and easily pick the leaves off of the stems using a grater. The video was posted by user anet_shevchenko and it is definitely worth giving it a try as it looks easy and hassle-free.

In the video, the woman takes a few sprigs of parsley and puts the stem into a hole of a box grater and pulls it through from the inside. Amazingly, all the leaves were perfectly separated from the stem.

So, how it works is that you start by making sure your grater has large enough holes to fit the stem of your herb. All you have to do is feed the stem of your herb from the outside of the grater into the centre.

From the inside, gently pull the stem down until the leaves break free, leaving you with perfectly plucked, ready-to-use leafy greens.