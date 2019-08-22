If you are a fan of Turkish food, then you need to see this.

A Turkish chef from Istanbul, Burak Özdemir is a hit on Instagram for his incredible giant creations which have earned him more than 9 million followers thus far.

The chef has a very eye-catching style. He cooks a great amount of food in huge containers and cuts up his ingredients in a rather "unique" way.

What I have also noticed is that he has the creepiest smile on his face while he is cooking.

Özdemir can be seen flipping massive Middle Eastern dishes - from knafeh, which is a traditional dessert made with thin noodle-like pastry, warak enab which is stuffed grape leaves, meter-high Lyulya kebabs, huge burgers, scrambled eggs from ostrich eggs, pistachio ice cream, chops, baked thigh, and is also famous for having created a 40-inch kebab.

Below are dishes made by Ozdemir.