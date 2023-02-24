If a cute toddler making their own breakfast over a fire is not the most adorable thing on the internet today, then we have no idea what is. A video of a toddler making an egg sandwich over fire has gone viral on Twitter.

Captioned: “sweet baby chef”, the video has caught the attention of many foodies. In the clip, the kid spins a dough of bread on the stove and covers it with a bowl. He then pours a spoonful of oil and breaks an egg onto it. He lifts the bowl and flips the bread to cook it evenly on both sides. Next, he adds some red sauce on top of his half fry.

He then opens the cooked bread from the centre, and places a lettuce leaf, followed by the half fry. And there it is, the yummy-looking meal is ready. The ‘sweet baby chef’ sits on his chair and adorably relishes his meal. Sweet baby chef. 💞



pic.twitter.com/eNoQ6B413O — The Figen (@TheFigen_) February 22, 2023 Tweeps were so impressed. Other users even wished to spend some time with the little man. One user wrote: “He's got amazing fine motor skills for a kid so young.”

A second user wrote: “Omg that's a really commendable job by this lil one (in-love face emoji)”. A third user commented: “Part of me finds this cute and inspiring.. a BIGGER part of me is screaming that a kid of his age shouldn't have to be doing things like that.” Another user responded by saying people worry too much about stuff that’s not even their business. “Y’all worry too much about stuff that’s not even your business. The boy seems to be having fun. He seems to know the rules around what he is doing, so let him.”