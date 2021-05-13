WATCH: This viral ‘ultimate spaghetti trick’ video is dividing the internet

A viral video of a woman serving an entire spaghetti-and-meatball dinner on her huge, white kitchen table is making its rounds on the internet and generating no small amount of outrage along the way.

Captioned “ULTIMATE SPAGHETTI TRICK!!” the video originated on the Facebook page Josh and Lisa, which is created by a couple who appear to really, really want that influencer life, and who attempt to attain it by filming themselves doing practical jokes, and making questionable food creations.

The viral video surfaced on Facebook last month but it blew up on the internet after YouTuber Jarvis Johnson tweeted about it this week.

The video features Lisa, spreading the red Prego spaghetti sauce on a tip-top, white kitchen counter.

She empties the whole jar on the counter and proceeds to get cooked meatballs and spreads them on the sauce.

Lisa then brings out a box of powdered parmesan cheese and throws in a copious amount of it right on top of the sauce and the meatballs.

Finally, she picks up a pot full of spaghetti, calling them “noodles” and slaps them across the sauce.

In the end, Lisa picks up two wooden spoons, which she then uses to mix the whole thing up, and mind you she is doing it all on her kitchen counter.

The video naturally triggered many people online, especially on Twitter.

It left tweeps divided, with some users believing that it was clickbait content meant for attention-grabbing.

Others said that it might be a new online trend called “mess fetish”.

One user wrote: “Family style? I wouldn't serve it this way to my dog!”

Another user wrote: “I've never seen an Italian make dinner in this manner nor do they use cold sauce from a jar”.

A third user said, “Someone on TikTok said this might be a mess fetish of some kind because of the male gaze and the sultry voice and honestly my life hasn't been the same since.”