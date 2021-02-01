WATCH: TikTok user reveals incredible hack to separate the egg yolk from the white

TikTok is definitely full of questionable cooking tips. After learning how to smash avocado without cutting it in half or how to make mashed potato using crisps, we discovered today how to separate the whites from the egg yolk in a fraction of a second. And the least we can say is that this tip should simplify our lives because many recipes ask to separate the yolk from the egg white, especially in pastry. Shared by the user @rightguysaldireviews, he reveals all you need to do is rub your index finger and thumb on some bread first, and users are freaking out. “Been doing this for years,” the TikToker captioned his clip.

In the video clip, @rightguysaldireviews shows how you can separate egg whites by simply rubbing your fingers onto a piece of wheat bread. From there, he claims, you can simply grab your egg yolks and pull them out of the whites.

What’s the magic behind the hack? This happens because the bread takes away the natural moisture from the fingers. And as our fingers are soft and there is nothing to catch the yolk, they can be used to simply scoop the yellow stuff out.

Many users called the trick “genius” and “mind-blowing”.

“I refuse to believe this isn’t witchcraft,” one user wrote.

Another user had a similar response. She filmed a video of her live reaction to the egg hack, saying it “can’t be real”.

“My whole life has been a lie,” a third user added.

Meanwhile, other users took the opportunity to share similar methods.

For example, several TikTokers posted videos trying a hack that involves rubbing your fingers on a clove of garlic instead, and many claimed it helps to have extremely dry hands and to lift the egg yolk very, very carefully.

Apart from this method, there are plenty of other methods for separating eggs —including using a water bottle, your hands, or even the eggshell — but social media seemed particularly impressed by the bread-based hack.