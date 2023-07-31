WATCH: TikToker explains why red peppers are so expensive right now

I love using red peppers in my salads and my daughter loves them so much that she crunches on them for snack time. Besides being more visually appealing in salads, they are just so much sweeter as well.

However, they have become so expensive that it’s become more of a luxury than an everyday grocery item. Have you noticed how much more expensive red peppers are compared to green ones? Well, TikToker Asadullah @paradisenusery2021 explained to his followers why they are paying more for red peppers right now.

In response to a video originally posted by Jason Willams who questions why red peppers are so expensive, Asadullah goes into detail about why they are. “Red peppers are expensive because those peppers have to stay longer on the plant that they are growing on in order for them to turn red,” the popular TikToker explained. “Every pepper starts off green and as it matures, it goes from green to yellow to orange to red. The longer the fruit stays in the plant, the more water it takes, the more fertiliser it takes. The cost increases for the farmer,” he continued.

“Then there’s another reason why that red peppers are especially expensive during this time of the year is that because it’s winter. “And peppers don’t like growing in winter. In fact, they don’t grow in winter. So if farmers are growing peppers during this time, they are using artificial light and heat to create an environment where the pepper plants will produce peppers.”