WATCH: TikToker goes viral after finding what may be ‘human faeces’ in her Subway sandwich

A user on TikTok has gone viral after she allegedly found something resembling ‘faeces’ in her Subway sandwich. In a video that by now has amassed more than two million views @kelscoyne claims she took a bite of the sandwich only to realise that it had a foul smell.

Upon further examination, she concluded that her sandwich contained faecal matter - or at the very least, something that didnot belong in a Subway sandwich. @kelscoyne says she was going to eat the sandwich at the fast food restaurant’s parking lot, but she noticed that the parking lot smelled like sewage. Because of this, she only took one bite before choosing to take the sandwich home and eat it there instead. After arriving home, she went to eat her sandwich, only to notice the same foul smell.

“I look in the papers. In between the two wrappers on the sandwich is literal sh*t. There’s faeces,” she claims. “We’re not sure if it's a dog or if it’s human.” @kelscoyne then called the police who took a swab of the substance to determine its contents.

In another video, she shows the Subway sandwich in question, which appears to have some brown substance on its wrapper. @kelscoyne says she sent an online complaint to the restaurant the same night after she noticed the ‘faeces’, and called the corporate multiple times the next day. “All they told me is that I had to wait for someone to respond to my online complaint about there being literal sh*t in my food,” she says.

