WATCH: TikToker horrifies the internet by eating chunks of raw chicken

TikTok is a great place to blow off some steam and have a laugh whenever you find yourself with some free time.

You have got to admit that it is equally a corrupt place of borderline evil where people push the boundaries of content creation to the furthest degree for internet fame - and the most recent unsettling video to blow-up seems to prove just that.

In the video posted by @emmawoodward16, a man picks up what he calls "natural chicken," and asks the woman if she would like some.

In the clip, the user writes, “this is the reason I never get sick” while munching on bits and pieces of raw chicken meat.

In contrast to the woman’s claim, eating raw chicken can actually cause disease, according to the experts.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chicken can be a nutritious choice, but raw chicken is often contaminated with campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with salmonella and clostridium perfringens bacteria.

They say if you eat undercooked chicken or other foods or beverages contaminated by raw chicken or its juices, you can get a food-borne illness, which is also called food poisoning.

Below are some of the steps they say you can take to prevent food poisoning.

Place chicken in a disposable bag before putting it in your shopping cart or refrigerator to prevent raw juices from getting onto other foods.

Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling chicken.

Do not wash raw chicken. During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and counter tops.

Use a separate cutting board for raw chicken.

Never place cooked food or fresh produce on a plate, cutting board, or other surface that previously held raw chicken.

So, although this TikToker can seemingly eat raw chicken without getting ill, it certainly seems like this is inadvisable as it is just a gamble whether you do or don’t get sick. Just in case you were thinking of giving it a go.