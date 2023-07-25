WATCH: TikToker jokes about expensive coffee jars with ‘ankle monitors’

Have you noticed how stores are now discreetly placing small security tags on items like chocolate bars, blocks of cheese and even margarine tubs? All in an effort to prevent theft.

Sometimes you don’t even notice the tags. Often cashiers forget to deactivate them and only when you leave the store and the alarm goes off, do you realise that there is one on an item. These are small items that are easily stolen. However, an item like a jar of coffee might be a bit harder to steal.

Over the past year, the price of coffee has sky-rocketed. Even your middle-of-the-range coffee has become unaffordable. Therefore, it’s understandable why some stores have taken extreme measures to deter people from stealing them.

TikTok user @beautehub took to the popular video app to share a discovery she made in a Pick and Pay store in Cape Town. Showing jars of Jacobs coffee on the shelf, she noticed black contraptions around the neck of the jars. “What is this on the Jacobs coffee? Did I just not notice this before or what?” she commented as she showed her followers the jars.

Jacobs Coffee is one of the more expensive ranges of coffee on the market. Referring to the contraptions, she asked the viewers if the jars are now walking around with “ankle monitors”?