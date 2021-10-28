WATCH: TikToker recreates Salt Bae’s R30K golden steak dish at home

It is safe to say that Salt Bae’s new London restaurant has made headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Firstly, people were shocked by the sky-high prices, and then, the restaurateur was back in the spotlight after people accused the venue of “deleting” bad online reviews.

Diners at Nusret Gökçe’s new steakhouse, Nusr-Et, were left reeling when they were presented with the bill. Some paid £100 (R2 000) for golden burgers, while others splashed out £11 (R200) on a Red Bull. But it is the $1 000 (R15 000) steak and £1 450 (R30 000) golden tomahawk steak that has been causing a lot of the stir online.

The huge slab of meat (tomahawk) is covered in gold leaf, which is one of the reasons why it is so expensive. But can you replicate it at home without breaking the bank? YouTube and TikTok foodie Harrison Webb gave it a go.

Webb has become a viral sensation after recreating Salt Bae’s R30 000 gold-plated Tomahawk steak for less than £65 (R1000) – just 5% of the price. The food blogger made the meal using butter, garlic, coriander, and a cote de boeuf (rib steak) before topping it off with edible gold. His clip has racked up more than 300 000 hits with many suggesting it is a great way to indulge in steak without the hefty price tag.

However, some Salt Bae defenders pointed out Nusr-Et's steak is Wagyu – one of the most expensive in the world, also adding he had the cost of labour and rent. Webb's steak was also slightly smaller than Salt Bae's – but many have commented it still demonstrates Salt Bae's 'tremendous' overpricing.

One user wrote: "Basically people are paying an extra £1 400 (R29 000) just for Salt Bae to put salt on their steaks trickling down his arm."