WATCH: TikToker’s hilarious reaction to ‘world’s sourest candy’ is the last thing we expected

Many sweet brands claim to be the 'world’s sourest candy’ as a marketing gimmick, something that will set them apart from their competitors. Nine times out of 10, it proves to be a massive let-down for people who have a penchant for a specific taste.

But there seems to be a worthy contender on the candy market. Called ‘Black Death’ candy, they’ve been described as mega sour “acid coated lemon flavour sweets.” Distributed by online store, Mr Simms Sweet Shop, it’s probably the first sweet that comes with a disclaimer warning: “Excessive consumption within a brief time frame may cause temporary mouth and/or stomach pain.” To find out whether it’s really as sour as it claims to be, many social media influencers have taken up the challenge and tested it for themselves.

One TikToker, who goes by the handle Underrated Hijabi, decided to record her reaction to sucking on the sweet for the first time. @underratedhijabi Black Death 💀 ♬ original sound - Underrated Hijabi Pointing at the warning sign on the package, she said, “Not suitable for anyone under the age of 8 years of age.” Excited at the chance to finally taste ‘Black Death,' Underrated Hijabi showed a close-up of the sweets and added, “They look so scary.”

A few seconds after putting the candy in her mouth, her whole body contorted and she pulled her face in disgust while shouting. Once she composed herself, she explained, "I don’t know how to describe it, yeah. It feels like there’s a metal rod at the back of my throat.“ Not learning her lesson from the first time, she put another in her mouth, only to have the same violent reaction.

The post immediately went viral, with many of her followers concerned by her unexpected response. “My sister was possessed by the black death, not once but twice," commented an online user. Another said: ”She started fighting for her LIFE.“ For those who are willing to take up the challenge, Mr Simms only currently ships to the UK.