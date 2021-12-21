WATCH: TikTokers share their non-traditional take on the must-have Christmas trifle

IF there’s one dish that almost every South African has on their Christmas lunch menu, it’s trifle. In the same way that honey glazed gammon takes centre stage on the main meal table, it’s the classic trifle that is undeniably the star of desserts.

Is it even a proper Christmas lunch if you haven’t had a bowl full of trifle? The layered dessert is a winner because it ticks all boxes. The most basic trifle will consist of some form of cake, jelly, custard, fruit, nuts, and lots of whipped cream. While some have a boozy twist for the adults, most people keep it simple for the little ones.

Then there’s the battle of the trifle. There’s always some kind of unspoken “who makes the best trifle” competition between the women in the family. Pre-Covid-19 days, one would go from house to house to wish family and friends a Merry Christmas, and no visit is complete without a little taste of the trifle. Even the most basic trifle can differ from one family to the next, hence the post-visit gossip about how good or bad the layered treat was.