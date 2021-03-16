WATCH: Tweeps enraged after video shows cook spitting on rotis at wedding

It seems like we might need to think twice before having our meal at the next social event we attend. People are shocked by a recent video of a man spitting on tandoori rotis before putting them in a tandoor. The video, taken at a wedding in India, has gone viral. The man’s action has enraged people across social media. The disturbing video led to people tagging the police, urging them to take strict action against the man, on account of defying basic hygiene protocols, especially during Covid-19 times. After Meerut, now another video of spitt¡ng in Tαndoor Naan in #Ghaziabad has surfaced, accused "Mohammad Mohsin" arrested.



▪︎The video is dated March 11, where there was an engagement program.

(Same video I've Twited few hours ago but Tw¡tter deleted, so plzz retweet again) pic.twitter.com/jk57yTKgJe — Ashwini Shrivastava (@TheAshwiniRaj) March 13, 2021 According to reports, the video was secretly recorded by one of the guests at the wedding who caught the cook spitting on the rotis. The Meerut Police Twitter handle said the man was booked under the Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) and three other epidemic diseases act, for which the accused could be punished for at least three years.

Reactions have been pouring in from across the country. While some are shocked by the act, others wonder how they will be able to eat at an event again.

One user wrote: "Don't let him get out of jail. He's literally spreading diseases by spitting in people's food."

Another user wrote: “How can people in the food industry do such a horrible thing. Disgusting.”

Another user congratulated the police for their prompt actions against such “crimes”.

“Well done You did a very good job and tell me this and how many people are there who are doing this and moving around in the society. By proving what these people want to do???”