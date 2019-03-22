Rawvana is no longer a vegan. Picture from rawvana.com

Going vegan can be a real struggle, but when it's your full-time job then you better not be faking it. This is what Yovana Mendoza Ayres aka Rawvana was accused of doing when she was caught on video eating fish.

The 28-year-old vlogger is well known for being a source of inspiration to those either thinking of going vegan or anyone looking for recipe ideas.

But when this video of her eating fish and seemingly enjoying it she had a lot of explaining to do.

In her 33-minute video apology Rawvana she explains that for health reasons she was forced to begin eating eggs and fish and explains that it was doctors' orders.

She tells fans that after her diagnosis it was confirmed that she is pre-menstrual and had developed SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth).

Rawvana says: “I’m really, really sorry about the way the news was communicated to you, how you had to find out...I know that so many of you, you trust me, you listen to me, and you probably feel deceived and lied to, and you’re in your whole right to feel that. And for that I ask forgiveness, I’m human.”

WATCH: Vegan YouTuber apologises for eating fish