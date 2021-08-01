WATCH: Video of bizarre chocolate breyani has foodies horrified

Breyani is a dish that almost every foodie enjoys. But what about chocolate breyani? Well, if that sounds unthinkable, here’s the story. A shop in Karachi in Pakistan is actually selling chocolate breyani and the bizarre dish went viral on social media after a Pakistani YouTube channel called FHM Pakistan posted a video of the preparation.

This video has been viewed more than 24,000 times since it was shared on June 14, 2021. The clip features the host of the show who visited the shop in Karachi that is selling the breyani and ordered a plate of the dish. Before serving the dish to him, loads of chocolate sauce was poured over a plate of breyani. The host mixed the rice with the chocolate sauce and was delighted after tasting the first bite. Social media users were quite displeased with the show’s host for his review of the dish. Several users said that the host should get an "award for his acting skills". Quite understandably, breyani lovers were disgusted after watching this strange combination of the dish mixed with chocolate sauce.