WATCH: Video of fluffy freshly baked bread being torn apart has left Redditors mesmerised

One of my fondest memories growing up was the wonderful smell of freshly baked bread that would whirl from our local bakery as I passed by. But unfortunately what we have seen over the years is that getting bread from your local bakery is no longer something basic and important, leading to the tradition dying out. Nowadays people prefer buying bread in supermarkets or making their own at home.

Why is that? Speaking to founder of Scrumptious and baker, Jane-Anne Hobbs, she said people certainly don’t bake bread as often as their great-grandmothers did, and bread has earned something of a bad rap since low-carb eating became so popular. Hobbs said, however, the past few years have seen a global resurgence of interest in home bread-making, particularly with regards to ‘artisanal’ sour dough breads made with wild yeast starters. She said a good loaf of bread requires only flour, water, salt and yeast.

Talking about a good loaf of bread, a video of freshly baked bread being torn apart has mesmerised users on Reddit. Wondering what was so delicious about it? Watch the video and you will see what we mean. Shared by user u/amy2kim22 on the social news website, the video has garnered hundreds of comments.

"Tearing through this fresh bread," wrote the user in the caption. In the 15-second clip, we could see a batch of freshly baked bread that had many layers in it. The bread was carefully picked up and pulled apart to reveal a soft, doughy interior. As the flaky layers of the bread unfolded, it made for a drool-worthy and satisfying treat that appealed to the foodie within us. “That's like 50% butter”, wrote one user.

