WATCH: Video of toddler delivering coffee to his parents using a drone impresses the internet

A video of a toddler boy is going viral on social media platforms, and we are certain that he will steal your heart with his cuteness. In the video, the four-year-old makes a cup of coffee for his mum and sends it to her in the most unique and quirky way, using a drone.

Who would have thought of this idea? Well, Zayn, the baby boy, achieved what seemed to be unachievable with his great skills. Shared on his Instagram account @zaynsofuoglu, this video is receiving a lot of love and warmth from Instagrammers all around the world. Users are quite impressed with his skills. In the clip, we can see the boy filling a cup of coffee from a coffee machine. He then carries it to the table and places it on the drone machine.

After placing it, he then sends the drone machine to deliver the coffee mug to his mother. Meanwhile, his father, who has finished his coffee, puts his empty cup back on the drone machine, which returns it to the boy. Since being posted, the video has amassed millions of views and thousands of likes. Users commented on how they are loving Zayn, his cuteness, and of course, the way he is operating the drone at such a young age. Some users even commented that it would have been difficult for them when they were Zayn’s age. While some admired the little boy's skills, others appreciated the lovely home the family had.