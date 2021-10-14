WATCH: Viral video of employees plucking chickens in sorting department is old, says Post Office

At first you wonder to yourself, is this a joke? Surely, Leon Schuster should be jumping out at any moment now? It’s got the hallmark of every Schuster comedy ever made. The clip in question has been circulating on Twitter for the past few days with many asking ‘is it real’?

Posted by @AgentLeon, the video starts off with the caption: “A Nelspruit man unwittingly stumbled onto White River Post Office workers plucking chickens in the sorting department.” The clip shows two people walking in on employees busy plucking chickens while they are supposed to be sorting mail. Obviously taken by surprise, one of them asks in Afrikaans “What are you doing here?”

Kentucky Fried Post Office 😁 pic.twitter.com/YPLMSg2KSF — AgentLeon (@AgentLeonV3) October 12, 2021 “This is a post office, this is not a killing place,” he says. The workers then try to explain themselves but he is having none of it.

The video gained more than 31K views with an influx of comments. One user asked: “Why is this not viral?!! This should be breaking the internet!!” In response to the video, the Post Office was prompted to set the record straight and released a statement saying: “This incident dates back to 2018, and the employees involved were subsequently dismissed.

“We are now getting very positive feedback from customers about the service at White River Post Office.” Judging by the comments, online users weren’t too happy with the Post Office’s response: