WATCH: Vlogger's '3 levels of hot chocolate' video sparks social media debate

A viral Instagram reel by digital creator @letskwoowk has sparked conversations and trends around the beloved drink we often turn to in the chilly seasons: hot chocolate. Garnering over 30 million views, the video showcased "three levels" of hot chocolate preparation, each enticingly different and elegantly executed.

Going by the comments, it's evident that everyone has their own take on this classic beverage. In the first segment, dubbed "level 1," @letskwoowk kept it simple and nostalgic. He heated the milk, added sugar and sifted cocoa powder directly into the same vessel. A swift whisk combined these ingredients and the addition of a sprinkle of salt elevated the basic mix. The result? A comforting mug full of warm memories - the perfect entry point for any hot chocolate lover.

Progressing to level 2, the creator elevated the experience by opting for dark chocolate. Chopping a bar into smaller pieces, he introduced sugar, salt and cream to the mix. Gently heating the concoction transformed it into a creamy sauce, as he slowly integrated milk while whisking vigorously. The end product was a thicker, darker beverage, finished off with a generous dollop of cream, tantalisingly different from its predecessor.