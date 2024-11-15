WATCH: Vlogger's '3 levels of hot chocolate' video sparks social media debate

A viral Instagram reel by digital creator @letskwoowk has sparked conversations and trends around the beloved drink we often turn to in the chilly seasons: hot chocolate.
Garnering over 30 million views, the video showcased "three levels" of hot chocolate preparation, each enticingly different and elegantly executed.
Going by the comments, it's evident that everyone has their own take on this classic beverage.
In the first segment, dubbed "level 1," @letskwoowk kept it simple and nostalgic. He heated the milk, added sugar and sifted cocoa powder directly into the same vessel.
A swift whisk combined these ingredients and the addition of a sprinkle of salt elevated the basic mix. The result? A comforting mug full of warm memories - the perfect entry point for any hot chocolate lover.
Progressing to level 2, the creator elevated the experience by opting for dark chocolate. Chopping a bar into smaller pieces, he introduced sugar, salt and cream to the mix.
Gently heating the concoction transformed it into a creamy sauce, as he slowly integrated milk while whisking vigorously.
The end product was a thicker, darker beverage, finished off with a generous dollop of cream, tantalisingly different from its predecessor.
For those ready to explore level 3, flavours take centre stage. This version embraced complexity with the infusion of chocolate pieces, brown sugar, a cinnamon stick and aromatic green cardamoms mixed with oat milk.
Steeped at a low flame for about ten minutes developed rich flavours, culminating in a velvety drink, adjusted to taste with additional milk. It’s an inviting way to refine the classic drink and delight the senses.
Reaction to the video has been overwhelming. Many viewers have taken to the comments section, sharing their own hot chocolate techniques or confessing that their method could classify as "Level 0."
One user cheekily remarked: "If you add salt to your hot chocolate that's already level 3."
Meanwhile, another offered a simpler perspective, commenting, "I throw some water in a teapot, wait for it to boil then pour it in a cup and put however much hot chocolate powder from a giant tin in my cupboard I feel like at the moment."